Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of ADMA Biologics worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA opened at $19.70 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11.

About ADMA Biologics

(Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.