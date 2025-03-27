Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Stride were worth $3,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Stride by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Stride by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stride by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRN stock opened at $126.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.94. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.17 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.93.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

LRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

