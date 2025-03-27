Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reliance were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Reliance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reliance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Reliance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 31,136 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $9,356,990.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,115,919.60. The trade was a 25.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RS opened at $294.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.98 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.52). Reliance had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Reliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.17.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

