Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Duolingo were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Taika Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $2,697,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duolingo by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after purchasing an additional 101,653 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,350,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUOL. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.25.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $331.22 on Thursday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.31.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.25, for a total value of $2,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $21,474. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.02, for a total value of $1,712,427.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,820,276.10. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,389,695. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

