Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,620,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,653,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,875,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,941,000 after acquiring an additional 367,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,996 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,718,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,358,000 after purchasing an additional 398,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $53.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

