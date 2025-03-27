Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.92 Million Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSGS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $861,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth $1,032,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $3,413,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie raised their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $198.61 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $178.35 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.58 and a 200-day moving average of $214.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 5.33%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total value of $6,044,204.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,022.24. The trade was a 86.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

