Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,154,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $61,046,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 86.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 363,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,843,000 after purchasing an additional 168,673 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the third quarter valued at $11,971,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,963,000.

In other news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. This trade represents a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $165,138.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,914. This trade represents a 12.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.34. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $105.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.24.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.19). Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $977.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

