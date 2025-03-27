Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.08 Million Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Palomar were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 536.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Palomar by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $134.40 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $137.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.53. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLMR shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,437.08. This represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 356 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $37,205.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 57,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,984,138.09. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,340. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

