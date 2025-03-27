Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.31 Million Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Infosys were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INFY. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Infosys by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,713,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,561,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 89,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $361,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INFY. HSBC raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

