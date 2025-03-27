Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.47 Million Stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 626,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,143,000 after buying an additional 20,794 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at about $69,920,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Colliers International Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 219,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cibc World Mkts raised Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Colliers Securities set a $160.00 target price on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

Colliers International Group stock opened at $124.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

