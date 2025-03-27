Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,332 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Centene were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Centene alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,082,000 after purchasing an additional 343,559 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Centene by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CNC stock opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $55.03 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNC

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.