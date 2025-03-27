Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.53 Million Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,902 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 5.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth $5,209,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Old Republic International by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 851,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 42,934 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.11%.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 9,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $333,983.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,760.60. This represents a 21.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lange sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $40,142.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,864.24. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,039 shares of company stock worth $1,580,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

