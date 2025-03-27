Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Kontoor Brands worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 407.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $64.45 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.77.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 73.99%. The business had revenue of $699.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $108.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.