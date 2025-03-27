Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 192,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 84,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $36.23 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $45.29. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

