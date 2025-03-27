Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,556 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.26% of NETSTREIT worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. QSV Equity Investors LLC increased its position in NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NYSE:NTST opened at $15.29 on Thursday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.71 and a beta of 0.99.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer acquired 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,088.76. This represents a 2.14 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

