Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 138,263 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138,263 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Laureate Education worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,768,000 after buying an additional 68,122 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,892,000 after buying an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,703,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,161,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,419,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,961,000 after acquiring an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

