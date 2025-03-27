Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 153,087 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153,087 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 507.3% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 158.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 734.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 82,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,511,000 after buying an additional 1,368,419 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $2,688,104.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 3.2 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

