Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 291 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KRYS. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $187.10 on Thursday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $141.72 and a one year high of $219.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.36 and a 200 day moving average of $173.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.35 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

