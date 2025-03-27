Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 354 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,135,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $328,598,000 after purchasing an additional 183,887 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,582,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,366,000 after buying an additional 7,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in AeroVironment by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 592,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,723,000 after buying an additional 120,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 541,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $83,338,000 after acquiring an additional 154,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total value of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,306.80. This trade represents a 20.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $126.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.07 and a 52 week high of $236.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.43.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVAV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.