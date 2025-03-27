Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,551 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,353 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,551 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in M/I Homes were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MHO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $117.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.71. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $109.92 and a one year high of $176.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.