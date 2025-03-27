Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 102,585 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Getty Realty worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 923.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 715.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised Getty Realty from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 149.21%.

