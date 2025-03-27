Tigress Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Tigress Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCL. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.94.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $20.92 on Wednesday. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $2,243,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $11,249,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

