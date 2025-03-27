TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TransMedics Group
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
