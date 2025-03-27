TransMedics Group’s (TMDX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TMDX. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

TMDX stock opened at $70.32 on Wednesday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 8.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 361,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 269,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,947 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the fourth quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

