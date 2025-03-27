UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 50,485 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in UGI by 42.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 130,407 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in UGI by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE UGI opened at $33.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. UGI Co. has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $34.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

