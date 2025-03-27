Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 93 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,181,000.

VGT stock opened at $563.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.72. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.7294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

