Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VAW. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $191.35 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.73.

Vanguard Materials ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Materials ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.8309 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Materials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.82.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

See Also

