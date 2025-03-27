Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Viper Energy by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viper Energy by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 524.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $56.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Viper Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

