Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Stock Price

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $142.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.25.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $142.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $153.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $123.20.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $399.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 27,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $4,037,621.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,835,927.38. This trade represents a 25.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,140 shares of company stock worth $10,492,517 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

