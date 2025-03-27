Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. FMR LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 179.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,118 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $38,310,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 428.2% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 523,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,443,000 after buying an additional 424,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,496,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.17, a PEG ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.88. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,215.16. This trade represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Z has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zillow Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

