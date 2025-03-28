10,616 Shares in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Get Xometry alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,183.48. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $733,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,824,762. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,965 shares of company stock worth $2,050,643 in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xometry Trading Up 0.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XMTR

Xometry Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.