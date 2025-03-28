10,890 Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ECVT opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

