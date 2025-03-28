11,578 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Viasat by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter worth $353,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $33,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,795,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,158,006. This trade represents a 43.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.70). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

