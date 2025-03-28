12,160 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,030,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,406,000 after buying an additional 3,342,755 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FIGS by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 109,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,315,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter worth about $12,152,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 26,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $160,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,157.16. This represents a 7.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on FIGS from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

FIGS stock opened at $4.89 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.18 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a market cap of $793.91 million, a P/E ratio of 81.42, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.26.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

