12,709 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

NYSE:SLQT opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29. The company has a market cap of $609.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial raised SelectQuote to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SelectQuote news, insider Sarah Taylor Anderson sold 50,000 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343.04. The trade was a 97.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

