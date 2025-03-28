13,554 Shares in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,554 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Get Immersion alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Immersion by 29,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Immersion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Price Performance

NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Immersion Co. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The firm has a market cap of $259.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. Immersion had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Immersion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immersion

In related news, CEO Eric Singer acquired 42,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $320,211.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,235,613.66. This trade represents a 2.01 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William C. Martin bought 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $204,982.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,450,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,952,732.15. This represents a 1.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 128,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,343. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IMMR shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Immersion from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IMMR

Immersion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.