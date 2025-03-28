13,595 Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 179,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 33,525 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vimeo by 65.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,392,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 548,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Vimeo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $5.48 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $903.39 million, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

