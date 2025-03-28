14,263 Shares in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,592,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after purchasing an additional 170,484 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 841,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 628,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 147,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 76,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RLJ. StockNews.com raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.82.

Shares of RLJ opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.57.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.58% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $329.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

