14,660 Shares in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPT. Quarry LP lifted its position in Sprout Social by 100.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sprout Social from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Sprout Social from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total value of $1,266,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,397.12. This represents a 59.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 23,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $581,218.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,358.76. This trade represents a 35.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,823,551. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Stock Down 3.6 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $61.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.74 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.