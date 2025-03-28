16,992 Shares in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in enCore Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in enCore Energy during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the third quarter worth $110,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on enCore Energy from $7.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

enCore Energy Stock Performance

EU stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.38. enCore Energy Corp. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $5.05.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. Research analysts forecast that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Sheriff sold 24,000 shares of enCore Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,144,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,395.25. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

enCore Energy Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

