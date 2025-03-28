18,665 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,462,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 171,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,935 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 161,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 67,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,701.50 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.93.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,675.12. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

