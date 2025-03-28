22,015 Shares in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARDX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,141,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,657,000 after buying an additional 176,789 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 11.2% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after acquiring an additional 746,067 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,487,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,296 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 96,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,452,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 583,550 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, February 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.95.

In other Ardelyx news, Director David M. Mott acquired 199,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $993,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,937,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,669,447.35. This represents a 11.44 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 41,666 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $223,329.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,733.84. This represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,076 shares of company stock worth $853,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX opened at $5.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.33.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

