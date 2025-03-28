25,042 Shares in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WULF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 12.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,183,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after buying an additional 820,354 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TeraWulf by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,283,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 227,186 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after acquiring an additional 105,997 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 2,206,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 178,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Price Performance

Shares of TeraWulf stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 2.70. TeraWulf Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TeraWulf ( NASDAQ:WULF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.