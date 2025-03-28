3,225 Shares in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of XSD stock opened at $211.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $199.09 and a one year high of $273.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.26 and a 200-day moving average of $241.22.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1999 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

