32,377 Shares in Everus (NYSE:ECG) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.

Get Everus alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Everus during the 4th quarter worth about $31,611,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth about $28,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,241,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,266,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everus

In other news, CFO Maximillian J. Marcy purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.99 per share, with a total value of $50,687.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. This represents a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocca Michael Della acquired 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $49,938.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,027 shares in the company, valued at $96,404.12. This represents a 107.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $153,853.

Everus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Everus has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.93.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Everus will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ECG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Everus

About Everus

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.