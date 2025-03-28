4,111 Shares in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,111 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3,552.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Price Performance

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $57.48 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $40.74 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.64%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Primoris Services

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $67,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,636. This trade represents a 11.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremy Kinch sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $307,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,586 shares in the company, valued at $858,868.64. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,310,043. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.