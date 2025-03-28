5,175 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by one8zero8 LLC

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 20,990.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,186,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,171,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,413 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 29,866,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694,621 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,667,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,559,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,275 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $513,024,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,030,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its 200-day moving average is $176.68. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.22 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

In other news, insider Ruth Porat sold 17,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.48, for a total value of $3,245,761.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,914,995.28. This represents a 1.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. This trade represents a 27.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,812 shares of company stock worth $19,336,979 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.59.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

