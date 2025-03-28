5,418 Shares in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSIS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $979,150. The trade was a 35.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,950.72. This represents a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS opened at $199.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.50. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Further Reading

