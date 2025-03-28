6,341 Shares in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 16,229 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,985,000.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

SPYI stock opened at $48.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

