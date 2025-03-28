7,640 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get The Baldwin Insurance Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 1,946.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,235,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,091,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,447,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $21,623,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BWIN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN opened at $46.05 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -71.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In related news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,092.02. This trade represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Trevor Baldwin sold 68,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $2,790,844.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,917.80. This trade represents a 46.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639 in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

(Free Report)

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Baldwin Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.