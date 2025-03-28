8,784 Shares in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr in the third quarter valued at $151,000.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XAPR opened at $32.88 on Friday. Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.29.

Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (XAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr (NYSEARCA:XAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eqt Enh Md Apr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.